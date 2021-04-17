CIBC Lowers Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) to Underperform

CIBC cut shares of Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZBF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities downgraded Transat A.T. to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of TRZBF stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

