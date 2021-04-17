Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 620,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Cicero has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Cicero

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

