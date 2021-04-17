CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.35 Million

Brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $189.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $811.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $873.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

CIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

