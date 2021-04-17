Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $72.54. 31,333,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,156,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

