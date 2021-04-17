City Holding Co. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Duke Energy by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 3,820,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,604. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.09.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

