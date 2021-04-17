CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CKX Lands stock remained flat at $$12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.29. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

