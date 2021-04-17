Co-Diagnostics (CODX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX):
- 4/1/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “
- 3/29/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
