Co-Diagnostics (CODX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/1/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Co-Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2021 – Co-Diagnostics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4,989.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

