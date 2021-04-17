Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Critical Review

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coherus BioSciences and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.16%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $43.92, indicating a potential upside of 84.06%. Given Coherus BioSciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coherus BioSciences is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Taysha Gene Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 2.95 $89.83 million $1.23 11.70 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Coherus BioSciences and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

