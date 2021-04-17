Collective Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

