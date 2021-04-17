CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

