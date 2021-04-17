Community Health Systems, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

