Compound Price Reaches $551.62 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $551.62 or 0.00905821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $323.65 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,799 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

