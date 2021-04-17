Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $17.27 on Friday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

