Contrasting P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & The Southern (NYSE:SO)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and The Southern (NYSE:SO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for P10 and The Southern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A The Southern 3 2 8 0 2.38

The Southern has a consensus price target of $65.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given The Southern’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than P10.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P10 and The Southern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Southern $21.42 billion 3.21 $4.75 billion $3.11 20.90

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of The Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and The Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69%

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Southern beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 44 solar facilities, 13 wind facilities, 1 fuel cell facility, and 1 battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,924 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.6 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

