CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

