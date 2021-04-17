CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 3,779 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,538,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,360,689.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $418,423.75.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.16.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

