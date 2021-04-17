CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $474,249.54 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.92 or 0.00347946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00024156 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,275.31 or 0.03700815 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

