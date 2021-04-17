Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $8.20 on Major Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Curate has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.20 or 0.00013462 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $50.11 million and $7.58 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00711051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086187 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00038678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,110,429 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

