CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CURI. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

