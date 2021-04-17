CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

