CVA Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $549.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

