CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,750 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,081 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 72,007 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000.

ARKF stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

