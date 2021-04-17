CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 98.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $194.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

