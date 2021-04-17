CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $11.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 110,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 59.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

