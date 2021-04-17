D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.