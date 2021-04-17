Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

DAN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 973.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

