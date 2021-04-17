Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Buys A$316,543.11 in Stock

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) insider Mark Johnson purchased 79,135,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$316,543.11 ($226,102.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.56, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Dateline Resources alerts:

Dateline Resources Company Profile

Dateline Resources Limited primarily engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in Australia, the United States, and Fiji. It owns interests in the Gold Links mine located in Colorado; Lucky Strike and Mineral Hill mines covering an area of approximately 350 acres; and Raymond and Carter mines comprising approximately 1,300 acres located in Colorado, the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.