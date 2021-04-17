Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.