E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Update

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 195,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,264. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

