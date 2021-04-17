Earnbase Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,379.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00018348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00294900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.35 or 0.00719364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.01 or 0.99265465 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.00860510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

