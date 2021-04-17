Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

