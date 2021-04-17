Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 7,600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 19.91.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

