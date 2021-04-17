Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ENTA stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 111,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,158. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

