Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 8,936,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,083,145. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 39.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.