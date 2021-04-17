Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.41.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.47. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

