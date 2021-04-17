Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $92.55

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.55 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 97.76 ($1.28). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 97.76 ($1.28), with a volume of 46,144 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.46 million and a PE ratio of 97.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.75%.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

