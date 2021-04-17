Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $113,778.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00064960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.23 or 0.00725327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00087033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.