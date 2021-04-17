Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

