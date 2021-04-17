Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

