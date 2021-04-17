Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $969.23

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 969.23 ($12.66) and traded as high as GBX 991 ($12.95). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 978 ($12.78), with a volume of 54,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 970.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 969.23.

In related news, insider Timothy Pennington acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

