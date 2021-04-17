Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,320 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 241,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

