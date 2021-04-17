Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

