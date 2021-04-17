Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

