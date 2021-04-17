Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $202.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $204.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

