Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

