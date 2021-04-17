Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.