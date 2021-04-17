FDx Advisors Inc. Has $23.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $261.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day moving average is $236.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

