FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a market cap of $441.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

