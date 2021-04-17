Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. The stock had a trading volume of 884,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,209. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

