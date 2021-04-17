First Bank & Trust Buys 491 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CONMED were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,282.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 over the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

