First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

